Soccer

Tinkler reiterates call for VAR after Bucs' controversial second goal

City coach positive despite four losses in a row

30 August 2023 - 09:57
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC at Orlando Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has reiterated the urgency of introducing video assistant referee (VAR) in the local game, believing the second goal in their Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Orlando Pirates shouldn't have stood.

The controversial goal was tucked away by in-form Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi in the 75th minute, adding to Zakhele Lepasa's beautifully curled strike that had broken the deadlock as early as the 9th minute. 

At first glance, the ball looked to have crossed the line when City keeper Darren Keet tried to catch it. However, other angles of replays showed that not the whole circumference was over the line when the City keeper reacted.

"Obviously, we'd like to bring the technology [referring to VAR] into our game because it does make a difference. Like I said to you, that goal [Pirates' second goal] shouldn't be allowed. The ascendency, at that time of the game, was with us and we ended up losing that ascendency because we got 2-0 down, so the mindset changed,'' Tinkler stated.

City have now lost four games in a row across all competitions for the first time since they snapped the similar poor record in August last year. Tinkler is optimistic they'll turn things around, drawing confidence from the fact that they have hardly been dominated this season, despite the four defeats on the trot.

"It [losing several games in a row] has happened in the past and we will recover because I have confidence and belief in the squad with what I've seen so far in terms of our performances. We will get the results,'' Tinkler said.

"Unlike you [journalists], I see things differently. I don't look at the results, I look at the performance and I don't think any team that we've played so far this season has run over us. I don't think any team has shown that they were way better than us.''

Mammila aims to go into Fifa recess with winning run

After tasting their first victory this season when they beat Cape Town Spurs 1-0 last Friday, Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila is targeting ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Modiba wary of Polokwane City's Mapfumo, Appollis

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba has identified Polokwane City striker Douglas Mapfumo and attacking midfielder Oswin Appollis as their main ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Arrows pierce SuperSport to climb to second spot

Golden Arrows handed SuperSport United their first defeat of the season with a comprehensive 3-0 thumping at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.
Sport
15 hours ago

Rampaging Du Preez not a worry for Stellies

Stellenbosch have no special plan in place to handle their menacing old boy, Ashley du Preez, albeit fretting about his blistering pace, when they ...
Sport
15 hours ago

