Soccer

Team of Choice start life in the NFD on a high

Maritzburg's winning start raises hope for Dlangalala

29 August 2023 - 08:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala has explained how starting their journey in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with a win has helped the team.

Maritzburg, who were relegated from the Premiership last term, picked up a 1-0 win in their season opener against fellow KZN side Milford at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday. Zambian striker Friday Samus 83rd minute strike ensured that the Team of Choice bag full points as they begin their new journey in the second-tier after 17 seasons in the top-flight.

Winning your first game of the season is always important. That win was massive for us because it also brought about a good mood within the squad and boosted our overall morale. We want to build on it going forward, Dlangalala told Sowetan yesterday.

This is a new team because only a few players were here last season. So, to start with a win also helps as far as settling the new players in well is concerned.

Samu, Tumelo Njoti and Reagan van der Ross are the only three survivors of the relegated squad who started against Milford with eight of the players in the line-up being newcomers. Milford bought Uthongathis franchise.

As much as hes satisfied with the composition of his team, Dlangalala hasnt hidden they may be tempted to add a few new faces before the PSL transfer window slams shut on September 22.

Theres never a complete team. I am very happy with my squad and I believe we can achieve our goal to gain promotion with the current team but I cant rule out a chance of bolstering here and there before the window closes, said the Team of Choice tactician.

Meanwhile, yesterday Sowetan learnt the Team of Choice parted ways with utility defender Lungelo Bhengu, while fellow defender Bonginkosi Makume didnt train as he tried to negotiate his clearance, hoping to remain in the Premiership.

NFD results

Casric 2-2 Marumo; Baroka 1-2 Magesi; Lions 2-0 AmaTuks; Orbit 2-1 City Rovers; Venda 0-0 JDR; Maritzburg 1-0 Milford

