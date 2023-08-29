Maritzburg's winning start raises hope for Dlangalala

Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala has explained how starting their journey in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with a win has helped the team.
Maritzburg, who were relegated from the Premiership last term, picked up a 1-0 win in their season opener against fellow KZN side Milford at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday. Zambian striker Friday Samu’s 83rd minute strike ensured that the Team of Choice bag full points as they begin their new journey in the second-tier after 17 seasons in the top-flight.
“Winning your first game of the season is always important. That win was massive for us because it also brought about a good mood within the squad and boosted our overall morale. We want to build on it going forward,” Dlangalala told Sowetan yesterday.
“This is a new team because only a few players were here last season. So, to start with a win also helps as far as settling the new players in well is concerned.”
Samu, Tumelo Njoti and Reagan van der Ross are the only three survivors of the relegated squad who started against Milford with eight of the players in the line-up being newcomers. Milford bought Uthongathi’s franchise.
As much as he’s satisfied with the composition of his team, Dlangalala hasn’t hidden they may be tempted to add a few new faces before the PSL transfer window slams shut on September 22.
“There’s never a complete team. I am very happy with my squad and I believe we can achieve our goal to gain promotion with the current team but I can’t rule out a chance of bolstering here and there before the window closes,” said the Team of Choice tactician.
Meanwhile, yesterday Sowetan learnt the Team of Choice parted ways with utility defender Lungelo Bhengu, while fellow defender Bonginkosi Makume didn’t train as he tried to negotiate his clearance, hoping to remain in the Premiership.
NFD results
Casric 2-2 Marumo; Baroka 1-2 Magesi; Lions 2-0 AmaTuks; Orbit 2-1 City Rovers; Venda 0-0 JDR; Maritzburg 1-0 Milford
Team of Choice start life in the NFD on a high
Maritzburg's winning start raises hope for Dlangalala
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix
Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala has explained how starting their journey in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with a win has helped the team.
Maritzburg, who were relegated from the Premiership last term, picked up a 1-0 win in their season opener against fellow KZN side Milford at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday. Zambian striker Friday Samu’s 83rd minute strike ensured that the Team of Choice bag full points as they begin their new journey in the second-tier after 17 seasons in the top-flight.
“Winning your first game of the season is always important. That win was massive for us because it also brought about a good mood within the squad and boosted our overall morale. We want to build on it going forward,” Dlangalala told Sowetan yesterday.
“This is a new team because only a few players were here last season. So, to start with a win also helps as far as settling the new players in well is concerned.”
Samu, Tumelo Njoti and Reagan van der Ross are the only three survivors of the relegated squad who started against Milford with eight of the players in the line-up being newcomers. Milford bought Uthongathi’s franchise.
As much as he’s satisfied with the composition of his team, Dlangalala hasn’t hidden they may be tempted to add a few new faces before the PSL transfer window slams shut on September 22.
“There’s never a complete team. I am very happy with my squad and I believe we can achieve our goal to gain promotion with the current team but I can’t rule out a chance of bolstering here and there before the window closes,” said the Team of Choice tactician.
Meanwhile, yesterday Sowetan learnt the Team of Choice parted ways with utility defender Lungelo Bhengu, while fellow defender Bonginkosi Makume didn’t train as he tried to negotiate his clearance, hoping to remain in the Premiership.
NFD results
Casric 2-2 Marumo; Baroka 1-2 Magesi; Lions 2-0 AmaTuks; Orbit 2-1 City Rovers; Venda 0-0 JDR; Maritzburg 1-0 Milford
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos