Modiba wary of Polokwane City's Mapfumo, Appollis

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba has identified Polokwane City striker Douglas Mapfumo and attacking midfielder Oswin Appollis as their main threats ahead of their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (5pm).
Mapfumo and Appollis have both played a huge role in Rise and Shine's promising start to the season, where they guided them to two victories in four matches.
"They [Polokwane] have a pretty good player in Appollis. I think he scored two goals against Cape Town City in the game they won [3-1]," Modiba explained to the club media department yesterday.
"And the big striker, Douglas Mapfumo, he is their target man. He can hold the ball well and he scored in the previous game [2-3 defeat to Golden Arrows on Saturday].
"We know quite a few of them and we will do our analysis. They have a good team."
Following Sundowns' excellent start so far, where they have won all their five matches, Modiba, 28, is not expecting a walkover as he feels Polokwane can upset them if they are taken slightly.
"They just came back from a loss and it was away. Now they are playing at home and they will approach the game differently this time," he said.
"You could see even in the game they lost, they still scored goals and it shows that we can't take them lightly.
"We have to defend well and make sure we also take our chances because this is a team that can hurt us any time, so we are not going there expecting an easy game or a walk in the park."
Modiba also emphasised the need to keep winning and maintain their lead on top of the table. "We have been pushing hard at training to continue to win our games and keep the momentum going because if you lose one match, it can hurt you badly.
"We just have to keep on doing what we have been doing and try to collect points."
Fixtures
Today: Polokwane v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (7.30pm); Chippa v Royal, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Richards Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (7.30pm); Swallows v Spurs, Dobsonville (7.30pm).
Downs not taking 'free-scoring' Rise and Shine lightly
Modiba wary of Polokwane City's Mapfumo, Appollis
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
