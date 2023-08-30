Arrows pierce SuperSport to climb to second spot

Golden Arrows handed SuperSport United their first defeat of the season with a comprehensive 3-0 thumping at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.
Goals by Lungelo Nguse, Angelo van Rooi and Ryan Moon were enough for Arrows to record their third victory of the campaign.
Gavin Hunt’s side came into the match on the back of a 2-1 hard-fought victory over Stellenbosch away in their previous game, while Arrows edged Polokwane City 3-2 at home.
The Tshwane side were looking for their third successive win after back-to-back victories against Cape Town City and Stellenbosch, but it was not to be as Arrows had other ideas.
A win for SuperSport would have seen them reduce the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table to two points.
With that result, however, Arrows instead moved to second courtesy of superior goal difference and are now joint on 10 points with SuperSport.
SuperSport started the brighter of the two as they took the game away from Abafana Bes’thende and had a couple of chances to open the scoring, but they were wasteful in the final third.
Against the run of play and with their first real chance, Arrows broke the deadlock when Nguse tapped in an Nduduzo Sibiya cross from the left side to make it 1-0, much to the disappointment of Hunt, who was visibly unhappy with how they conceded.
Nguse was left unmarked by Siyanda Xulu and had the easiest of taps ins.
Hunt showed his unhappiness when he took Xulu off during halftime, putting his trust in youngster Ime Okon.
But that did not help as Arrows doubled their lead nine minutes after the interval from another counter-attack. Van Rooi was set on goal and his first attempt was saved by Ricardo Goss before netting from a rebound.
Moon made it 3-0 three minutes from time as he benefited from an error by Goss and Thulani Hlatshwayo, who were both hesitant to clear the ball, only for him to steal it and score on an empty net.
Angry Hunt hauls Xulu off but Matsantsantsa suffer heavy loss
Arrows pierce SuperSport to climb to second spot
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
