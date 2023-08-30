Mammila aims to go into Fifa recess with winning run

After tasting their first victory this season when they beat Cape Town Spurs 1-0 last Friday, Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila is targeting back-to-back wins to go into the Fifa International break with winning momentum.
The Chilli Boys will host Royal AM tonight (7.30pm) at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in what will be their last match before the international break.
Royal also won their first match on Sunday when they beat TS Galaxy 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium, and both teams will have a chance to register successive victories.
But Mammila, who feels their win eased pressure on him and the technical team, said it was important for his side to go into the recess with a winning run and prove they were progressing.
“We are happy with the progress so far. That win has eased the pressure on us as a technical team and players,” Mammila told the media during the club media day yesterday.
“They have been working hard. Now we go into this game against Royal AM with a better feeling that we have tested a win. We want to keep that feeling for the next three weeks because we are only going to play another match on September 19.
“If we can win this game, imagine the feeling of that victory up until the 19th. I think the two wins can carry us through until then. We are not yet there in terms of where we want the club to be, but one thing is for sure it was a tough away-win match, which is good.
“But we are not going to relax, we want more now, that’s the mentality.”
Mammila also revealed that they would be without midfielder Goodman Mosele, who was out due to a knock and they didn’t want to risk him in this game.
Mosele has adjusted well for the Chilli Boys with impressive performances following his loan move from Orlando Pirates at the beginning of the season.
“He is out of the team with injury and we don’t want to risk him. We still have 25 matches left. We can’t risk him with one or two games,” he said.
“There are players who can play at his position. We got a good squad when one player is out, you won’t even notice that.
“It is just a matter of taking off where Mosele was, but so far so good.”
