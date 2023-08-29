Fielies plans to ‘close Lepasa down as quickly as possible’

Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies is convinced he has an ace up his sleeve for free-scoring Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa as the two sides meet in a league tie at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“Obviously he [Lepasa] has been in good goal-scoring form and I am happy for him. I can’t say I’ll basically man-mark him but as I know that he’s a dangerman, I will stick to our gameplan and try to close him down as quickly as possible,” Fielies told Sowetan.
“As a defender I always make sure that I do my own analysis on how to best contain the strikers of the team we are playing against. I am confident I’ll be up for the task to help my team defend well against Pirates and their forwards.”
Lepasa has scored six goals from five games across all competitions this season. Conversely, City’s first-choice striker and last season’s joint Golden Boot winner, Khanyisa Mayo, is yet to find the back of the net in five games he’s played in the new term.
Fielies has indicated that Mayo, who scored 12 goals to share the top-scorer’s gong with Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns last season, was putting in extra work at training to make sure he finds his mojo back.
“Mayo is working extra hard in training, polishing his finishing. As his teammates we are making sure he stays motivated,” said Fielies.
Fielies reckons the defenders in the division have analysed Mayo’s style after his exploits in the previous campaign, hence he has struggled to find joy this term. The City defender is optimistic Mayo will be unstoppable again once he gets that maiden goal.
“I think the defenders have studied him this season after winning the top-scorer award last season. He’s a quality player and once he gets that first goal, things will fall into place again for him,” Fielies said.
City head into the game against Pirates on the back of two defeats on the bounce to SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United. “We dominated both those games but we lacked that cutting edge upfront. We made sure that we kept our heads high and we are looking forward to returning to winning ways against Pirates,” Fielies said.
‘I will stick to our game plan’
Fielies plans to ‘close Lepasa down as quickly as possible’
Image: Gallo Images/Carl Fourie
