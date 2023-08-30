Stellenbosch have no special plan in place to handle their menacing old boy, Ashley du Preez, albeit fretting about his blistering pace, when they host Kaizer Chiefs in a league clash at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
This is according to the Cape Winelands side’s winger Devin Titus.
Du Preez has been Chiefs’ livewire in recent games, utilising his pace to unsettle defenders. The former Stellies forward has already found the back of the net twice for Chiefs from four games across the league and the MTN8 thus far.
“Ash (Du Preez) has grown so much as a footballer from playing for Stellenbosch to playing for one of the big teams in SA – Chiefs. We are not going to have a game-plan against him. We all know of his speed and sometimes you can’t cope with it, so we have to focus on ourselves,” Titus told Sowetan yesterday.
Stellies are going into this game coming from a 2-1 defeat at home to SuperSport United, where they surrendered their lead to eventually go down. Titus, 23, has stressed that they can’t afford to lose two matches on the trot.
“Losing two games in a row in this league is very damaging because it can put you right down at the bottom and we don’t need that. We will give our all to make sure we win against Chiefs because we really must bounce back from the defeat against SuperSport,” Titus said.
The Stellies winger also emphasised that they treat each and every outing equally, dismissing the notion that they only give their all against bigger teams such as Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
“Every game is a must-win for us and we treat each and every game the same. We really don’t have that mentality to say ‘ohh because it’s Chiefs or Pirates we must play and do things we don’t do against Polokwane City’. We also play each and every game with the aim of winning, irrespective of the opponent,” Titus said.
Cape side aim to avoid another slip up against Chiefs
Rampaging Du Preez not a worry for Stellies
Image: BackpagePix/ Ryan Wilkisky
