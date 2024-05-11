Mbombela Stadium sold-out for blockbuster Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns and Pirates

The sold-out signs have gone up at Mbombela Stadium.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that tickets for the hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been snapped up.
The Brazilians and the Buccaneers both go into the clash on June 1 looking to complete a domestic double, as Sundowns have already won the DStv Premiership with six matches to spare and Pirates lifted the MTN8 trophy earlier in the season.
Image: PSL
Before the final, Pirates are involved in a battle with Stellenbosch to finish second on the log and qualify for the Champions League next season while Sundowns are trying to go the entire league campaign without defeat.
