Maduka hopes to improve Royal's away record after first win in nine games
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After registering their first victory in nine matches when they beat TS Galaxy 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday, Royal AM coach John Maduka is now planning to improve their away record.
A Thabo Matlaba's second-half strike against Galaxy gave Royal their first win this season. Maduka said they need to win away, starting with Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.
The last time Thwihli Thwahla won on the road was on March 11 when they beat Golden Arrows 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 16.
"Very difficult game that we will be facing against Chippa and we have to improve our record when we play away. We have not been good travellers, so we must change that," Maduka told the media after the match.
"We lost our first game to Orlando Pirates, but in our next match, we want to change that and get some points because we also lost some at home.
Relief for Maduka as Royal win at last
