Amakhosi fail to cement top-8 spot

Kaizer Chiefs squandered a chance to cement their berth in the top-eight when they played to a 1-all draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.
The point still took Chiefs to position eight on the standing, albeit they are level on points with ninth-placed Polokwane City, who happen to be their next opponent. Chiefs boast a better goal difference.
AmaZulu had a penalty appeal in the dying minutes of the game when Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo appeared to have touched the ball with his hand inside the box, but referee Olani Kwinda waved play on, sparking protests from Usuthu coach Pablo Franco on the bench.
From the word go, both teams were purposeful in their attacks. Chiefs took the lead as early as the second minute, via Ashley du Preez who brilliantly intercepted a miscalculated back-pass by AmaZulu midfielder Celimpilo Ngema before beating goalkeeper Veli Mothwa with the inside of his foot from close range.
Usuthu was dealt a major blow when centre-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele was forced off with what looked like a groin strain in the 28th minute. Mbongeni Gumede replaced him. Chiefs relied more on transitional plays while AmaZulu knocked the ball around nicely for the better part of the first stanza.
Usuthu's dominance would pay off in the 39th minute when Victor Letsoalo nodded home a nice cross from Augustine Mulenga, albeit he looked off-side. Mduduzi Shabalala hit the upright a few minutes before Letsoalo's goal.
AmaZulu continued to dominate even in the second half but Amakhosi had a spell of dominance of their own midway through the stanza before they regressed. With Shabalala being replaced by Edson Castillo in the 60th minute, Chiefs further lacked the creativity Shabalala was providing.
The visitors would have that little bit of creativity when they introduced fan-favourite Mfundo Vilakazi for Sibongiseni Mthethwa in the 75th minute.
With two of their regular centre-backs in Edmilson Dove and Given Msimango suspended, Chiefs resorted to Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Ngcobo at the heart of their defence. Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was rarely on the bench, thanks to Brandon Petersen's suspension.
Chiefs next face another top-eight rivals Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday, while AmaZulu's upcoming fixture is away to Sekhukhune United on the same day.
Amakhosi fail to cement top-8 spot
Draw against AmaZulu leaves the team in limbo
Image: Darren Stewart
