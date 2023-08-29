Seema unfazed by Sundowns' dominance

While Mamelodi Sundowns are favourites to continue with their winning run when they visit Polokwane City in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm), Rise and Shine coach Lehlohonolo Seema is unfazed heading into the game.
The Brazilians have beaten every team they came across so far this season and are expected to continue with that impressive run against the premiership returnees.
However, Seema believes they have nothing to lose against the defending champions tomorrow and they are going there with nothing to worry about.
“I’m not worried. Let them [City players] go and enjoy the game...” Seema told the media.
“Mamelodi Sundowns is beating everyone, why should I be worried? We just go there, we focus on ourselves. We fix what we couldn’t fix against Golden Arrows and we continue onto the next one."
Polokwane have done fairly well so far, winning two and drawing the other in their opening four matches with six points collected.
The two matches they have won were both at home and will be confident of getting a positive result against the ruthless Sundowns.
With most of the players having no premiership experience, Seema is impressed with the fighting spirit they are showing.
"It's not a problem [that they have unknown players without experience], the good thing is that these players are working hard and they are hungry. You can see they want to play," he said.
"The fight they are putting in the field of play is good. It is not that because we lost against Arrows, we don't have a big name in our team. It is not like that, we will keep on fighting. There are a lot of positives from our last game."
Douglas Mapfumo has been impressive for Rise and Shine after netting two goals, and Seema will look up to him against the Brazilians.
Downs have started the defence of their title impressively. They have five wins in as many matches under their belt, scoring 11 goals and conceding two.
A win will see them move to 18 points on the log table.
Fixtures
Today: SuperSport v Arrows, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Pirates v CPT, Orlando (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Polokwane v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (7.30pm); Chippa v Royal, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (7.30pm); Swallows v Spurs, Dobsonville (7.30pm).
Image: Darren Stewart
Fixtures
Today: SuperSport v Arrows, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Pirates v CPT, Orlando (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Polokwane v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (7.30pm); Chippa v Royal, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (7.30pm); Swallows v Spurs, Dobsonville (7.30pm).
