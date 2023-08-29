×

Soccer

Coach hunts elusive league title as team face Arrows

SuperSport to use mental strength in Premiership race

29 August 2023 - 06:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Supersport head Coach, Gavin Hunt is preparing for positive energy against arrows
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman

SuperSport United mentor Gavin Hunt aims to use mental strength as a trump card in the DStv Premiership, believing it's the most important trait that can set a team apart from others.

Second-placed SuperSport, who are tipped by many to be among the title challengers, will be hoping to close the gap between them and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to two points when they host Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (5pm).

"The mentality is the most important thing. I think in the PSL, more than anything [mentality is important], because teams I think are so equal...there's a lot of equal teams,'' Hunt said.

"The games could go either way, so mentality is everything for me and obviously a little bit of quality, if you can get it...you know. You've got hardware and software, I'd rather have a player with better software than a hardware...mental strength."

The SuperSport mentor insinuated that most world-class coaches prefer players who are mentally strong over those who are just talented. Hunt is convinced that mental fortitude was one of Bafana Bafana's main traits when they won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with the late Clive Barker, aiming to emulate that.

"If you look at all top coaches, sometimes they look at a player and  say, 'he wouldn't have played for Barcelona or Real Madrid' but he plays there and wins things because his ability isn't as good as [he should be] but he's willing to do the things that make the team successful,'' Hunt said.

"The team is the most important thing, so I am very team-oriented about how we play with the pattern and I think if you look at coaches like Clive Barker, that's how they won Nations Cup [Afcon]. That's what we need to do, we need to get the team playing with the right mentality and you'll achieve things beyond your wildest dreams."

