Bafana call-up caught Mbunjana by surprise

TS Galaxy captain Mlungisi Mbunjana admits being surprised by his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana 36-man preliminary squad for next month’s friendlies against Namibia and the DRC by coach Hugo Broos.
The 33-year-old has been one of the early season standout performers for Galaxy, appearing in all four Premiership matches.
And despite showing impressive performances for the Rockets, which saw them register two victories, a draw and a defeat so far, he said he was not expecting a Bafana call-up.
“I was not expecting it. All I’m focusing on is to perform and help the team [Galaxy]," Mbunjana told the media. “If it comes, it’s fine. It's an honour to be called up to the national team. I will always honour the call-up.”
Since taking the captain’s armband from Given Msimango, who left the club for Kaizer Chiefs, the defensive midfielder has been consistent in his performances and insists it is not about him.
“It’s really not about me but the group [of players], and if the team sees me fit to lead, then I’m honoured to do that. I think so far it has been working well,” he said. “Everybody has been cooperative and pulling in the right direction.”
Meanwhile, following The Rockets’ 1-0 defeat to Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday, Mbunjana insists they were not complacent after coming into this game at the back of a 1-0 victory over Chiefs.
“The points are the same every game and we started the match with the same energy, respect and attitude as we always do in all other games.
“It’s just that in this game we created so many chances in the first half, plenty of them that we could have gone two or three up.
"But we didn’t take those chances. They [Royal] didn’t even have a shot on goal in the first half. That’s how we had pressed them and they had one shot on target, which was a goal.
“If you don’t take your chances, you will be frustrated and that’s what happened. Otherwise, it’s not even about Royal AM or Chiefs or whoever we play. We always approach the match with the same attitude.”
The Rockets will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they face AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow [7.30pm].
Galaxy skipper’s focus on AmaZulu game
Bafana call-up caught Mbunjana by surprise
Image: BackpagePix/Gerhard Duraan
