Riveiro remains proud of Pirates despite 1-0 defeat to relegation-battling Richards Bay
Defeat don’t really dent Bucs’ hopes to finish second
Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro remained proud of his troops despite their 1-0 defeat to relegation-battling Richards Bay in their backyard, Orlando Stadium, on Saturday.
Sanele Barns scored the game’s solitary goal, ending Pirates’ 15 game unbeaten streak across all competitions. The defeat didn’t really dent Bucs’ hopes to finish second because their direct rivals in the race, Stellenbosch, also lost 2-0 to Moroka Swallows earlier on Saturday. Stellies and Pirates are separated by a single point in second and third position respectively.
“It’s a bad result not a bad performance from my point of view. I am really proud of the boys after five games in 14 days, I think we really developed a good performance,” Riveiro said.
The Sea Robbers mentor insinuated that the defeat was a wake-up call, urging his charges to build another momentum. “Now it’s time to build another good run...accumulate good results until the end of the season,” Riveiro said.
“The Spaniard was convinced that they dominated the early exchanges of the proceedings, bemoaning the way they leaked the goal from a throw-in.”
“I think the beginning of the game was under control...the first 20, 25 minutes we absolutely dominated the scene but without shooting, without shots on target but only possession. We were really threatening key spaces in the box but we weren’t really finding the clear opportunities to capitalise.
“We conceded a goal from a throw-in...a situation that can’t happen but it happened. From there were a little bit too excited, looking for a goal.”
