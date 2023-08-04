Kaizer Chiefs utility fullback Reeve Frosler has stressed the importance of starting the season on a positive note, viewing this term as a perfect opportunity for Amakhosi to finally win their first trophy since 2015.
Chiefs, who have a new coach in Molefi Ntseki, will get their season under way by hosting Chippa United in a DStv Premiership tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm). The Glamour Boys’ last piece of silverware was the 2014/15 season's league title under Stuart Baxter.
“A good start is important in anything. In the league, it [a good start] is very important for us...you want to start with a positive result and a positive style of play...just to set us up right going forward,'' Frosler said during the team's media open-day at their Naturena base on Tuesday.
“The expectation is always to win a trophy every season. Yes we have been struggling in the past but we've got another opportunity this season to go out and get a trophy. We’ve got four competitions that we can challenge for, so we just have to grind and take each game as it comes. Hopefully come the end of the season we’d have lifted one or two trophies.”
The Amakhosi right-back, who can also operate at left-back and in the engine room, also emphasised that they did not read much into their two 1-0 defeats to Tanzanian side Young Africans and Township Rollers of Botswana in preseason friendlies, saying the two games were more about fine-tuning their combinations.
“ I don't think the results are a major thing [during pre-season]. Results must come from Sunday [when they face Chippa] onwards, so preseason games are also more about trying out new combinations and have that understanding among each other as teammates. I mean, not winning the game isn’t obviously the best thing but it was about figuring out the combinations,” Frosler stated.
Chiefs look to positive start in new season
Amakhosi hungrier for silverware
