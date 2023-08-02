Sekhukhune look for Downs scalp to set tone for season

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter plans to use their match against Mamelodi Sundowns to test their quality and see how ready they are for the new season.
Babina Noko have been busy in the transfer market, having beefed up the squad which hit new heights last term when they reached the Nedbank Cup final.
Truter, whose side will be competing on five fronts, including the CAF Confederation Cup, said they would know exactly where they are after the Sundowns match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
“It’s a good test for us, Sundowns have raised the bar yet again with the results and coming off the pre-season camp in Europe, it’s massive and it augurs well for SA football as well,” Truter said.
“But they keep on raising the bar and as other clubs, we want to close it. I’ve got a good squad this season and I’m very excited to get started and to get a test against Sundowns.
“We will know exactly where we are, but it is a difficult game and an interesting one but also a match that will set the season for us.”
While he wants his side to be tested, Truter is also mindful that getting a perfect start against the Brazilians will also give them confidence and is excited by the mood in the camp ahead of the match.
“It’s our home game, but we have to be mindful of what they did in Europe and how much better they can be in terms of the quality that is available,” he said.
“The signings they have made are massive, so for us, it is a good game. It’s a match that players don’t need motivation for, and come out from a good pre-season to test how far you are.
“We have a lot to play for this season and we are on a good footing at the moment, so it’s all about maintaining and getting that plan right."
Sekhukhune will rely on the experience of Kamohelo Mokotjo and ex-Downs man Sibusiso Vilakazi for a great start to the season.
Friday: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Saturday: Arrows v Swallows, Mpumalanga, 3pm; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Royal v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Danie Craven, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy v Spurs, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs v Chippa, Moses Mabhida, 3pm; CPT v Polokwane, Athlone, 5.30pm.
Sekhukhune look for Downs scalp to set tone for season
We'll know exactly where we are; Downs have raised the bar'
Image: Philip Maeta
