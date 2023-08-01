Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo expects his former side SuperSport United to challenge for the DStv Premiership title this season, saying they don't have any excuses now.
Tembo tips SuperSport to challenge Downs for title
Coach punts his former team whom he faces with Richards Bay this week
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo expects his former side SuperSport United to challenge for the DStv Premiership title this season, saying they don't have any excuses now.
SuperSport are one of the teams active in the transfer market, as they bought quality players ahead of the new season.
Tembo, who coached them before, believes they have what it takes to not only challenge but also win the title.
"Every game you play is difficult. It's not easy to get three points, so SuperSport are not different. They spent a lot of money in the past two seasons," Tembo told the media during the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup at the weekend.
"They should be winning the league. I don't think there should be any excuse. SuperSport should be competing with teams like Mamelodi Sundowns now.
"But at the same time for us, we have to prepare ourselves properly so we can go out there and get positive results."
During his time as a coach at SuperSport, the 53-year-old reached two MTN8 cup finals, winning his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.
Tembo feels the sponsors SuperSport have now are making an impact as they can buy quality players.
"If you have been following them, you will realise that time [during his stay], they didn't have sponsors and were using young players and those players were sold," he said.
"So, that was a four-year plan at that time. Now they have sponsors, that's why they have money to spend."
The Natal Rich Boyz will start their campaign against Matsatsantsa a Pitori at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm), and Tembo highlighted areas they need to improve on.
"My concern is creating chances and scoring as well as defending long balls because we are playing against a team that relies heavily on crosses and set play.
"We are still lacking, especially upfront ... we need better quality as well as one strong midfielder. Someone who has the qualities that will communicate because we don't have a leader.
"So in that position, you need someone who can lead rather than us shouting from the bench all the time. We need leadership qualities in that position."
