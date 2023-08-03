Ntseki banks on 'Chiefs magic' to succeed

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is banking on "Kaizer Chiefs magic'' and teamwork to help him have a successful spell at Naturena.
Ntseki's first official game in charge of Chiefs will be against Chippa United in the DStv Premiership at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm). The erstwhile Bafana Bafana tactician urged all the club role players to be on the same page, relying on what he calls "Kaizer Chiefs magic" to help him succeed.
"It has to be a Kaizer Chiefs magic that will see us have a successful season. It's not only about what's happening on the pitch but it's about the stakeholders pulling in the same direction,'' Ntseki told members of the media during the club's media open day, aimed at previewing the game against Chippa, at their Naturena base yesterday.
Having been the club’s head of technical and youth for the last two years, Ntseki was installed as the head coach late last month. His installation elicited mixed reactions, with many questioning his pedigree at club level since he’d never held such a high-level position before.
That Chiefs have been enduring a prolonged trophy drought, with their last piece of silverware the 2014/15 league title, has put added pressure on Ntseki. The coach from Botshabelo, in the Free State, seems to be not taking it kindly to be associated with the club's previous struggles.
"In Molefi coming in and the new players coming in, it is so unfortunate because we'll always be looked at in terms of what the club has failed to achieve in the past years but it is only a new chapter for each one of those players in the new season to write their own history,'' Ntseki said.
"It's a new season, new coach, new players and new possibilities. What we can say to our supporters is that we are projecting a very positive season. We are ready to deal with any form of pressure because it's more mental than being physical and tactical."
