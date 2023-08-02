×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bartlett confident Spurs will ‘win their first match’ in elite league

Coach wants to do that from the first game against Galaxy

02 August 2023 - 08:08
Neville Khoza Journalist
Shaun Bartlett, head coach of Cape Town Spurs during friendly football match between Cape Town Spurs and Stellenbosch at Ikamva on 29 July 2023.
Shaun Bartlett, head coach of Cape Town Spurs during friendly football match between Cape Town Spurs and Stellenbosch at Ikamva on 29 July 2023.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is confident his side can keep their nerves in check when they face TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership opening match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

After gaining promotion to the premiership by winning the promotional playoffs, Bartlett said it was important to win their first match in the league to build from that going forward.

“Firstly, the promotion was achieved. Now we have to reignite the brand and the only way we can do that is results,” Bartlett said.

“We can’t make people happy by doing marketing and stuff off the field. It is results, that’s the only way to make people happy and that’s what we have to do now from the first game against Galaxy, whether it is away or home, get the result and build on that for the future.”

Having participated in the promotional playoffs in June and winning the mini-league to be promoted to the elite league, Bartlett is happy with his players’ conditioning ahead of their league opener.

“We are in good condition because we didn’t have a break. We had two weeks off, which meant the base of the fitness was still there, so for us, we didn’t have to prepare a lot to get the players to a level we needed to,” he said.

“And we played a couple of friendlies, so the process has been good and we have one more week before the first game of the season and I’m very happy where we are at this moment.

“It’s really emotional to see Spurs back in the top league again and as a player, I have always challenged myself to go and play against the best players in the world. That has carried on over to me as a coach.”

After visiting Galaxy in the opening match, Spurs will host Sekhukhune United, before facing another premiership returnee Polokwane City and Bartlett is targeting a perfect start.

Dove thrilled to play his natural left-back slot in new season

After being used as a centre-back the whole of last season, Kaizer Chiefs’ Edmilson Dove has revealed the coaches have implied he’ll finally be ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Sekhukhune look for Downs scalp to set tone for season

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter plans to use their match against Mamelodi Sundowns to test their quality and see how ready they are for the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new ‘Beat Goes On’ jersey

Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their home and away jerseys for the 2023-24 season, giving them the theme ‘The Beat Goes On’ in tribute to their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tembo tips SuperSport to challenge Downs for title

Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo expects his former side SuperSport United to challenge for the DStv Premiership title this season, saying they don't ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...