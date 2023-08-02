Dove thrilled to play his natural left-back slot in new season

After being used as a centre-back the whole of last season, Kaizer Chiefs’ Edmilson Dove has revealed the coaches have implied he’ll finally be shifted to his natural left-back slot this season.
Newcomers Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe are expected to form a new central defensive pairing, prompting Dove to return to his natural left-back slot, where he’ll compete with Sifiso Hlanti and utility Happy Mashiane as Chiefs aim to reclaim glory under new coach Molefi Ntseki.
“Most of the time it [playing at the heart of defence] went well. Obviously [there are] certain things to improve on. This season, the coaches have spoken to me and probably they might use me more as a left-back, which is a position I’d been playing throughout my football career. Whenever I am called to play a certain role, I step up,” Dove said.
The Mozambican emphasised he always prioritises the team’s need over his individual preferences as far as positions are concerned. Dove emerged as Chiefs’ first option centre-back last term, registering 19 league appearances.
“At the end of the day, the position I play doesn’t matter because sometimes you need to sacrifice yourself for the good of the team and I think that’s what happened last season... the team needed a left centre-back and the coach spoke to me and I offered myself to play that role,” said Dove.
Dove also painted a picture that new signings have already settled, underlining the importance of having that cohesion at the club. Chiefs will get their DStv Premiership campaign underway by facing Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Pule Mmodi, Ranga Chivaviro and Mduduzi Mdantsane are some of Amakhosi’s new recruits on top of Msimango and Ditlhokwe.
“All the guys that have come in, they already feel like part of the family. We’ve been creating that bond among each other and that’s something that’s going to be crucial going into the new season because we are going to need everyone,” Dove said.
Dove thrilled to play his natural left-back slot in new season
Chiefs man forced to shift for Ditlhokwe, Msimango
Image: Darren Stewart
