Retired Kaizer Chiefs striker-turned-defender Patrick Mayo has disclosed that he would only allow his son Khanyisa, who’s hot property, to join Mamelodi Sundowns if he’ll play 90% of the games.
Khanyisa has been heavily linked to Sundowns in recent months. It is understood that the Brazillians will submit a bid for him to Cape Town City in January. That City and Sundowns are no strangers to trading players makes it a real possibility that the Tshwane giants will go for the 24-year-old Khanyisa when the transfer window opens in January.
Patrick, 49, isn’t in favour of the idea of Khanyisa joining Sundowns, insisting he will accept the transfer only if he knows his son is guaranteed to feature in 90% of the Tshwane heavyweights’ games.
“I wouldn’t advise him [Khanyisa] to go to Sundowns. I can only say to him if he wants to go to Sundowns I will have my own conditions in his contract. One of those conditions is that he has to play 90% of the games,'” Patrick told Sowetan.
Mayo wants guarantees before his son joins Downs
‘He should if he’ll play 90% of the games’
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Could Mayo boys be Bafana's own Dede and Jordan Ayew?
“Sundowns have a large pool of players and some of them are already struggling for game time. Khanyisa is very young and fragile, so if he is not going to get game time at Sundowns he will be frustrated. I don’t want to see that. He is getting game time at City, so it doesn’t make sense that he joins a team where he won’t play.”
High-profile players such as Kermit Erasmus, Aubrey Ngoma, Surprise Ralani and Terrence Mashego are some of the players the Brazillians have bought from the Cape side in recent seasons.
Khanyisa, who’s gradually establishing himself as a Bafana Bafana player, has netted four league goals from 12 league outings this season. No City player has managed more goals than him in the current campaign. Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are also said to be monitoring Khanyisa.
