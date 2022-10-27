×

Soccer

We could not contain City, admits Mammila

Resolve to bounce back will be tested on Sunday against Richards Bay

27 October 2022 - 10:32
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Morgan Mammila, the head coach of Chippa United.
Image: Philip Moloko/Gallo Images

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila admitted that his side was outwitted by Cape Town City who snapped their four-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday.

City brought the Chilli Boys back to earth after they were on a high, winning four games on the trot. Mammila’s team looked destined for a fifth league win when they took a one-goal lead into the interval courtesy of Ronaldo Maarman. However, Eric Tinkler’s charges made a second-half comeback at the Cape Town Stadium with goals from Khanyisa Mayo and skipper Thami Mkhize.

Reflecting on the game, Mammila said City were the better team as Chippa could not contain them tactically.

“We had a plan and of course, Cape Town City is a team that’s not afraid to lose, they stick to their plan no matter what,” said Mammila.

“They are the team whove got the strongest two wingbacks. So we spent too much time defending [against] those two fullbacks. After winning the ball we did not rotate the ball enough so we could create the space, especially the space left by the two wingbacks. 

“We only did it once, and we did it right and even scored. After that, we couldn’t do better. It’s one of those games where you say you were playing a better team; we’ll rectify the mistakes and move on,” he said.

Chippas resolve and mentality to bounce back under Mammila will be tested on Sunday when they play Richards Bay at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm).

Bay will not be an easy team to play against as they have been one of the revelations of the season. Mammila is expecting a game where both teams will have a go at each other.

“They are a good team, they rely on transition, I think we have got a plan for them. We expect a 50/50 game where we push each other,” Mammila said.

“I think ball possession will help us in the coming game. We need to control the game, also I’m happy we are a team that has scored in five games in a row, so scoring is not our problem now, we must just deal with the defence,” he said.

