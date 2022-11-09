Broos tells Tau to find new club for game time

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has suggested that forward Percy Tau consider moving away from Egyptian club Al Ahly in January in an attempt to revive his international career.
Tau is a notable omission in the Bafana Bafana 23-man squad that will take on Mozambique and Angola during this month’s international break in Mbombela.
The Al Ahly star’s tenure at the club has been characterised by spells on the sidelines due to injuries. Tau was also a no-show in September for the two wins against Sierra Leone and Botswana.
“I think a player like Percy Tau fits in every plan of every coach, let that be clear,” said Broos during Bafana’s squad announcement yesterday at the SABC studios.
“When you see what happened with Percy in the last year, he went from one injury to another and went through his recovery and then played two-three games and was again injured. He didn’t play because of injuries against Ethiopia and France,” he said.
Even though Tau is back training, Broos opted not to select him for the two friendly matches. The Belgian mentor went on to say Tau should look for a move away from Al Ahly in January so he can get minutes under his belt to be up for selection for March’s important CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia.
“His not 100% now, yes he’s fit, but he does not have enough minutes. He has to play. Again, let’s hope if he doesn’t succeed and get his position in Al Ahly, in January he finds another team where he can play,” Broos said.
“We’ll be very happy to see that with Al Ahly or another team so that we can have a 100% Percy Tau in March for the two matches against Liberia.
“I don’t think it’s a good plan to take Percy now, because he’s not 100%. We did before (select Tau, when not 100%) but you saw his performances against Ghana in September last year and again in November, it was not Percy on 100%,” said the former Cameroon coach.
Tau, 28, played for Al Ahly off the substitutes bench in the Egyptian Premier League last weekend.
Bafana Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Melusi Buthelezi.
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Siyanda Xulu, Siyanda Msani, Grant Kekana, Rushine de Reuck, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba.
Midfielders: Miguel Timm, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Luke le Roux, Monnapule Saleng.
Forward: Khanyisa Mayo, Lyle Foster, Mihlali Mayambela, Fagrie Lakay, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Kgaogelo Sekgota.
Broos tells Tau to find new club for game time
Bafana star loses out on friendlies for lack of play at Al Ahly
