One of the effects Covid-19 had on South African football was how it took away economic activity for food vendors at soccer matches.
With the DStv Premiership in full swing, you’d expect vendors to take advantage of that, but that was not the case yesterday at Dobsonville Stadium when Swallows and Cape Town City faced off.
There was only one food stall inside the stadium, which is in contrast to grounds such as Ellis Park and Loftus Versfeld where you would see multiple food stalls, merchandise stands, and bars open. One fan asked the security where he could get a cold beer. He was told to go check the food stall. He returned with water.
These small trading stalls at stadiums allow people to put food on the table for their families. The PSL and its clubs should encourage communities to make the most of these opportunities at football events.
Moving on to the action on the field, the fans were thoroughly entertained as both teams went at each other like a WrestleMania main event.
Technically and tactically, Eric Tinkler’s City were the better of the two. Their combinations from defence, midfield and attack were impressive. Since inception, the Citizens have always been good on the ball. However, amid the dominance, they were hit with two blows to the body.
Swallows ensure CT City go home empty-handed
Fans hard done by as food sellers stay away
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
One of the effects Covid-19 had on South African football was how it took away economic activity for food vendors at soccer matches.
With the DStv Premiership in full swing, you’d expect vendors to take advantage of that, but that was not the case yesterday at Dobsonville Stadium when Swallows and Cape Town City faced off.
There was only one food stall inside the stadium, which is in contrast to grounds such as Ellis Park and Loftus Versfeld where you would see multiple food stalls, merchandise stands, and bars open. One fan asked the security where he could get a cold beer. He was told to go check the food stall. He returned with water.
These small trading stalls at stadiums allow people to put food on the table for their families. The PSL and its clubs should encourage communities to make the most of these opportunities at football events.
Moving on to the action on the field, the fans were thoroughly entertained as both teams went at each other like a WrestleMania main event.
Technically and tactically, Eric Tinkler’s City were the better of the two. Their combinations from defence, midfield and attack were impressive. Since inception, the Citizens have always been good on the ball. However, amid the dominance, they were hit with two blows to the body.
WATCH | Sundowns unveils Ethiopian attacker Abubeker Nasir
Swallows did something foreign to them, finishing off their chances. They scored two quick-fire goals courtesy of Waseem Isaacs and Tshediso Patjie to give their side the lead in the middle of the half.
City did not panic. They dusted themselves and continued creating chances. They pulled one back through Darwin Gonzalez to make it 2-1 at halftime after being set up by Khanyisa Mayo, who is shaping up to be a fine player. He led the line beautifully upfront. With more experience he should be a complete player.
The second half began with the teams sizing each other like two young boys who are stick-fighting. City landed the shot that took down the Birds when Mayo headed in a perfect cross from Craig Martin to make it 2-2.
Both teams searched for a winner. Patjie was fouled by Marc van Heerden in stoppage time, and Siboniso Mtshali gave Swallows a dramatic 3-2 win.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos