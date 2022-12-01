Could Mayo boys be Bafana's own Dede and Jordan Ayew?

Erstwhile Kaizer Chiefs striker-turned-defender Patrick Mayo has high hopes about his sons Khanyisa and Khanyisile, wishing to see them emulate Ghana great Abedi Pele's sons André (aka Dede) and Jordan Ayew.
Even though Khanyisa is already 24 and still looking to be a Bafana Bafana regular, and the younger brother trying to find his footing in his maiden Premiership season, Mayo senior is confident of his sons playing an influential role in SA football.
Thanks to his scintillating form for his club Cape Town City in the past few months, striker Khanyisa has been receiving call-ups for recent Bafana matches. Khanyisile, 23, on the other hand, is making steady progress at Chippa United with four appearances to date.
"These boys (Khanyisa and Khanyisile) make me happy. I am very proud of them. I want to see them playing for the senior national team. They both played for the junior national teams, so now my dream is to see them at Bafana together like the Ayew brothers,'' Mayo told Sowetan in a wild-ranging interview.
Interestingly, the Mayo brothers are a year apart just like the Ayews, who are aged 32 and 31.
"The younger one (Khanyisile) is more talented and I can't wait for him to play regularly... to show people what he's got. His older brother has already made a name for himself... everybody knows him but they don't know how gifted his younger brother is."
Mayo, 49, also explained how his boys have different attributes: "Khanyisile has got pace and his left foot is very good... he can play any offensive position. Khanyisa can also play anywhere and the advantage for Khanyisa is that he is matured but Khanyisile is tactically gifted. Khanyisa is also very good with set-pieces, so I think they have different qualities.''
The retired player disclosed he never imagined his children would follow in his footsteps.
"I never thought my boys would also play football professionally. However, I used to go to training with them and I think that's where they started falling in love with football.''
No set of brothers have represented Bafana at the same time before.
Could Mayo boys be Bafana's own Dede and Jordan Ayew?
Patrick Mayo's wish is to see his sons playing for SA at the same time
Image: Cape Town City Twitter
Erstwhile Kaizer Chiefs striker-turned-defender Patrick Mayo has high hopes about his sons Khanyisa and Khanyisile, wishing to see them emulate Ghana great Abedi Pele's sons André (aka Dede) and Jordan Ayew.
Even though Khanyisa is already 24 and still looking to be a Bafana Bafana regular, and the younger brother trying to find his footing in his maiden Premiership season, Mayo senior is confident of his sons playing an influential role in SA football.
Thanks to his scintillating form for his club Cape Town City in the past few months, striker Khanyisa has been receiving call-ups for recent Bafana matches. Khanyisile, 23, on the other hand, is making steady progress at Chippa United with four appearances to date.
"These boys (Khanyisa and Khanyisile) make me happy. I am very proud of them. I want to see them playing for the senior national team. They both played for the junior national teams, so now my dream is to see them at Bafana together like the Ayew brothers,'' Mayo told Sowetan in a wild-ranging interview.
Interestingly, the Mayo brothers are a year apart just like the Ayews, who are aged 32 and 31.
"The younger one (Khanyisile) is more talented and I can't wait for him to play regularly... to show people what he's got. His older brother has already made a name for himself... everybody knows him but they don't know how gifted his younger brother is."
Mayo, 49, also explained how his boys have different attributes: "Khanyisile has got pace and his left foot is very good... he can play any offensive position. Khanyisa can also play anywhere and the advantage for Khanyisa is that he is matured but Khanyisile is tactically gifted. Khanyisa is also very good with set-pieces, so I think they have different qualities.''
The retired player disclosed he never imagined his children would follow in his footsteps.
"I never thought my boys would also play football professionally. However, I used to go to training with them and I think that's where they started falling in love with football.''
No set of brothers have represented Bafana at the same time before.
Galaxy to face Turkish giants on European sojourn
Safa pledges to find more talent for Bafana in Europe
Myeni in Botswana's second tier
Coach Mammila understands players, says Lebitso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos