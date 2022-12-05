×

Boxing

Many think he's the greatest

SA's Raging Bull to get exclusive award

05 December 2022 - 09:13

Hall of fame inductee Brian Mitchell will receive the Ring magazine championship belt at a glittering ceremony at Emperors Palace on Thursday evening, veteran boxing promoter Rodney Berman confirmed yesterday.

The Ring magazine belt is one of the most cherished titles in all sports. Not only do winners of it separate themselves from the slew of fighters holding alphabetic world titles, but the belt also signifies the wearer as the very best fighter in the division...

