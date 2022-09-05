It was a memorable weekend for KwaZulu-Natal football lovers as three of the province's Premiership teams bagged victories on Saturday.
Golden Arrows, Royal AM and Richards Bay all managed to win their respective games on Saturday. Abafana Bes'thende beat Chippa United 3-2 at home, while Thwihli Thwahla outshone Sekhukhune and claimed a 2-1 win on the road. The Natal Rich Boys outwitted Stellenbosch 2-1 away.
Goals from Ntsikelelo Nxadi, Nduduzo Sibiya and Pule Mmodi ensured Arrows maximum points against Chilli Boys at Princess Magogo Stadium, where Etiosa Ighodaro and Ronald Pfumbidzai netted consolation goals for the visitors.
Mfundo Thikazi's brace is what inspired Royal to beat Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Babina Noko struck a consolation goal via Siyabulela Shai. Goals from Sanele Barns and Ntsikelelo Nyauza aided Bay to overcome Stellies at Danie Craven Stadium, where Devon Titus scored for the home side.
It was Arrows' second win on the trot and the side's co-coach Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi is on cloud nine that they've managed to bag two successive victories ahead of facing Mamelodi Sundowns at Tuks Stadium on Saturday (8pm). Kanu is optimistic they can stun the Brazilians, drawing inspiration from the fact that teams like TS Galaxy and SuperSport United have already shown it's possible to beat the Tshwane giants.
"Today's [Saturday's] win was very important. It is our second win in a row [and of the season] and we wanted confidence going to Sundowns. We will go there and challenge Sundowns... it's possible to beat them. Others are beating them, so we can also do it because we believe in the potential we have as a team,'' said Vilakazi.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City handed Galaxy their maiden defeat of the season when they beat them 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of Khanyisa Mayo's goal. The game also saw the Rockets concede for the first time this term.
Province's three Premiership teams win big
Big weekend bonanza for KZN teams
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
