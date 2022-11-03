“The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players when Broos announces his final list for the two matches next week,” Safa said.
Both games will be played at Mbombela Stadium, with South Africa meeting Mozambique on November 17 (8.30pm) and Angola on November 22 (time to announced).
Broos will use the games as preparation for the crucial home and away 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.
South Africa go into camp on November 13, the day after the friendly Carling Black Label Cup tournament involving Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium.
Bafana preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thibang Phete (AL Bataeh FC, UAE), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Yusef Maart (Kaizer Chiefs), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibongiseni Mthetwha, Stellenbosch FC, Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)
Pirates’ Timm in Bafana squad as Safa announces November opposition
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana will meet Mozambique and Angola this month during the Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup, the South Africa Football Association (Safa) said on Thursday.
Safa also disclosed a 30-man preliminary squad selected by coach Hugo Broos for the friendly international matches.
Themba Zwane — who starred with a brace in a 4-0 friendly dismantling of Sierra Leone in Johannesburg in September after a recall, having been previously ousted from Broos’s young squad based on age — retains his place.
Other interesting inclusions are SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, defender Siyanda Msani of second-placed DStv Premiership team Richards Bay FC and Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm. Swedish-based Luke le Roux, 22, who made an impressive debut against Sierra Leone, is also included.
“The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players when Broos announces his final list for the two matches next week,” Safa said.
Both games will be played at Mbombela Stadium, with South Africa meeting Mozambique on November 17 (8.30pm) and Angola on November 22 (time to announced).
Broos will use the games as preparation for the crucial home and away 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.
South Africa go into camp on November 13, the day after the friendly Carling Black Label Cup tournament involving Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium.
Bafana preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thibang Phete (AL Bataeh FC, UAE), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Yusef Maart (Kaizer Chiefs), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibongiseni Mthetwha, Stellenbosch FC, Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos