Soccer

Bafana v Leone clash a launching pad for Du Preez

Chiefs striker looks set to make a mark

23 September 2022 - 09:37
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with Ashley Du Preez during the South African men's national soccer team training session.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with Ashley Du Preez during the South African men's national soccer team training session.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

As Bafana Bafana head into their international friendly against Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium tomorrow at 3pm, striker Ashley du Preez is hoping to be leading the attack.

With some Bafana strikers – Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa, Fagrie Lakay and Bongokuhle Hlongwane – ruled out for the friendlies against Leone tomorrow and Botswana on Tuesday, Du Preez got a late call-up to the squad when Lyle Foster also pulled out injured on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who joined Kaizer Chiefs from Stellenbosch before the season started, said he wants to make a mark in these two friendlies to keep his place in Hugo Broos’ team.

“Every player wants to make the mark and show everyone what he is capable of doing and this is exactly what I want to do,” Du Preez told the Safa media department.

“I want to express the talent I have and make a mark and show the world what I am capable of doing. This is what I want to do for the national team.”

Bafana will be looking to end their four-match winless run against Leone. Broos’ men have not beaten the Leone Stars in four previous meetings with three draws and one defeat.

And just like any other player, Du Preez said he always had a dream of playing for Bafana while growing up in Idas Valley in Stellenbosch.

“As a young player watching Bafana Bafana back then, it was an amazing thing. The way the players played, players were looked up to,” he said.

“Now I’m here and I think I want to do the same. I think it all goes to the feeling you have that moment you have and you can express it and show the world what you’re capable of doing.”

Du Preez has been influential since signing for Amakhosi in the off-season from Stellenbosch, scoring two goals and providing one assist in six appearances for the Soweto giants.

He joins Melusi Buthelezi, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Luke le Roux, Mihlali Mayambela and Khanyisa Mayo as the uncapped players in the squad.

Bafana are using these friendlies to prepare for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers back-to- back against Liberia in March.

