Soccer

Broos says he’s no fool after calling Zwane back to squad

Bafana coach regrets friendly against world champs France

16 September 2022 - 07:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

From calling-up Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane to now valuing friendlies against less-fancied opponents, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has positioned himself as a fickle figure.

Yesterday, Broos raised eyebrows when he named Zwane in his squad to face Sierra Leone and Botswana in friendlies at FNB Stadium on September 24 and 27 respectively, having consistently emphasised he saw no reason to have Zwane in his team in the past. 

Broos maintained he did not include Zwane, 33, because he was caving under enormous pressure from the public, arguing "only fools don't change their minds". The Belgian also made it known the absence of injured forwards like Percy Tau, Lindokuhle Hlongwane, Fagrie Lakay and Evidence Makgopa also played a role in Zwane's call-up.

"About Zwane being back, only fools don't change their minds. We also don't have Tau, Makgopa, Fagrie and Hlongwane because of injuries, so we need Zwane's experience up front. I know I said he was old but we tried to look for better players younger than him but they are not there,'' Broos said during his squad announcement at a media conference at SABC Studios in Auckland Park yesterday.

On whether he would consider calling up Andile Jali, another player he has been shunning despite calls from the public to call him up, Broos got irritated and said: "I don't want to comment about Jali. I don't want to disrespect the nation again." 

In March, before Bafana faced  France and Equatorial Guinea, Broos took a dig at Botswana, saying playing these two friendlies were not going to be like playing Botswana. At the time Broos even said: "We can learn a lot, if we lose twice, OK, but what we can evaluate from those games is 10 times more than if we played Botswana."

Bafana went on to play a goalless draw against Equatorial Guinea, before France demolished them 5-0.

Fast-forward to September, Broos is now regretting to have played France as he desperately wants the Sierra Leone and Botswana games for redemption. "The idea is that we have to gain confidence again after two defeats against France and Morocco. I think it was not a good idea to play against stronger teams. So we choose two opponents we don't have to underestimate but it should be two victories,'' Broos explained.

"If we can achieve that, the confidence will be back going into next year's game in March against Liberia [in the Afcon qualifiers]."

Bafana squad

Keepers: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (Galaxy).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Rushine de Reuck, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba (all Sundowns), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi (both Pirates), Thibang Phete (Al Bataeh, UAE), Terrence Mashego (CPT City).

Midfielders: Siphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Goodman Mosele (Pirates), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Varbergs, Sweden), Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Stellenbosch)

Forwards: Zakhele Lepasa (Pirates), Khanyisa Mayo (CPT City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Zwane (Sundowns), Pule Mmodi (Arrows), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Chiefs).

