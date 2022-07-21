Mnisi on thin ice as Royal poised to unveil Memela, Jele

While Royal AM are expected to unveil Happy Jele and Luvuyo Memela as their new signings tomorrow, they are also set to decide the future of their CEO Sinky Mnisi.
Mnisi was suspended by the club’s hierarchy led by Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize last week following a string of decisions that he made, allegedly without her approval.
Among those was the decision to allow John Maduka to leave the club he had guided to a CAF Champions League spot last term while Mkhize was abroad.
Mnisi is also alleged to have signed and released several players without consulting MaMkhize. During this transfer window, the likes of Given Mshikinya, Victor Letsoalo and Ndumiso Mabena left the KZN club but it's unclear if Mkhize okayed their departures.
When contacted for a comment and asked how he is doing following his suspension, Mnisi said "I'm fine" before abruptly hanging up his phone yesterday.
“Mnisi will be fired. There are so many things he has done which have upset Mkhize, who is not happy with him,” a source close to the club said. “The owner feels betrayed. I mean, she trusted him with the team only for him to behave this way.”
Meanwhile, Jele left Orlando Pirates on Monday after he turned down their new offer in a non-playing capacity stating his desire to continue playing.
It is now understood that Royal, who are preparing the squad for the new season where they will be taking part in the CAF Confederation Cup, are also talking to Memela, who is clubless after he was released by AmaZulu at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs revealed that Lebohang Lesako and Darrel Matsheke have been loaned out to Swallows for the upcoming season.
Elsewhere, Chippa United unveiled 16 players yesterday who include Sipho Chaine, Justice Chabalala, Matome Mathiane, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Sirgio Kammies, Azola Ntsabo, Aviwe Mqokozo, Khanyisile Mayo, Diego Appollis, Shaquille Abrahams, Siseko Manona, Yurrig Conwood, Zanoxolo Mduli, Abdi Banda (Tanzanian International) Elmo Kambindu (Nambian International) and Nkosikhona Dube.
Mnisi on thin ice as Royal poised to unveil Memela, Jele
CEO Sinky said to have upset MaMkhize
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
