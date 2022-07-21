×

Soccer

Mnisi on thin ice as Royal poised to unveil Memela, Jele

CEO Sinky said to have upset MaMkhize

21 July 2022 - 08:13
Neville Khoza Journalist
Luvuyo Memela is the target of Royal AM after he was let go by another Durban side Amazulu recently.
Luvuyo Memela is the target of Royal AM after he was let go by another Durban side Amazulu recently.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

While Royal AM are expected to unveil Happy Jele and Luvuyo Memela as their new signings tomorrow, they are also set to decide the future of their CEO Sinky Mnisi.

Mnisi was suspended by the club’s hierarchy led by Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize last week following a string of decisions that he made, allegedly without her approval.

Among those was the decision to allow John Maduka to leave the club he had guided to a CAF Champions League spot last term while Mkhize was abroad.

Mnisi is also alleged to have signed and released several players without consulting MaMkhize. During this transfer window, the likes of Given Mshikinya, Victor Letsoalo and Ndumiso Mabena left the KZN club but it's unclear if Mkhize okayed their departures.

When contacted for a comment and asked how he is doing following his suspension, Mnisi said "I'm fine" before abruptly hanging up his phone yesterday.

“Mnisi will be fired. There are so many things he has done which have upset Mkhize, who is not happy with him,” a source close to the club said. “The owner feels betrayed. I mean, she trusted him with the team only for him to behave this way.”

Meanwhile, Jele left Orlando Pirates on Monday after he turned down their new offer in a non-playing capacity stating his desire to continue playing.

It is now understood that Royal, who are preparing the squad for the new season where they will be taking part in the CAF Confederation Cup, are also talking to Memela, who is clubless after he was released by AmaZulu at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs revealed that Lebohang Lesako and Darrel Matsheke have been loaned out to Swallows for the upcoming season.

Elsewhere, Chippa United unveiled 16 players yesterday who include Sipho Chaine, Justice Chabalala, Matome Mathiane, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Sirgio Kammies, Azola Ntsabo, Aviwe Mqokozo, Khanyisile Mayo, Diego Appollis, Shaquille Abrahams, Siseko Manona, Yurrig Conwood, Zanoxolo Mduli, Abdi Banda (Tanzanian International) Elmo Kambindu (Nambian International) and Nkosikhona Dube.

How Kgadiete bounced back after 'loss of form'

In 2017, Melinda Kgadiete was one of the best women footballers in SA before her career slumped drastically.
Sport
1 hour ago

Hunt gives Williams blessing

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt gave his blessing to goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who is joining Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
1 hour ago

Swallows FC get two players from Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have loaned out two players Lebohang Lesako (23) and midfielder Darren Matsheke (23) to Swallows FC for the upcoming 2022-2023 campaign.
Sport
17 hours ago

Snub for Banyana players in final list of Caf Awards nominations

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finalists Banyana Banyana will be bitterly disappointed not to have a player among the three finalists for Player of ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane open to collab on soccer school project

Former Sundowns, Al Ahly and Bafana coach wants to put something back into SA football.
Sport
19 hours ago

Radiopane wanted to stay at Pirates, but is excited to work with Bartlett

While Orlando Pirates' promising striker Boitumelo Radiopane says he wanted to stay at the Soweto giants and fight for his place, he believes working ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Related articles

