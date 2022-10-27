Relief for Tinkler after City find rare win

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is confident that he still has the backing of the dressing room despite a lacklustre start to the DStv Premiership season.
This season has not gone according to the script for City, they have not managed to kick on from their second-place finish from the last campaign.
Before Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Chippa United at the Cape Town Stadium, they had only won two matches in 10 Premiership games.
Against Chippa, City completely dominated the first half but went to the break behind 1-0. It looked like it would be another game where they outplayed the opposition and got nothing in return until Khanyisa Mayo and Thami Mkhize each scored in the second half to give their side a morale-boosting win.
“Fact is there was a lot of pressure on the team in this game,” said Tinkler.
“It would have been extremely unfair if we wouldn’t have got anything out of the game, so getting the equaliser gave us the second wind and getting the winner. I thought we totally deserved it.
“Probably our best first half this season and in all honesty I’ve only seen us play two games where we were poor in my humble opinion, Sekhukhune at Athlone and we drew that game and Petro Luanda at home, that was our worst game by far. With the rest of the games, I don’t think we deserved the little that we got,” he said.
The former Bafana Bafana international was pleased with the reaction from his players in the midweek game, saying it proved the dressing room trusted what he was doing.
“I’m extremely proud of my boys, they responded the right way. As coaches, we are judged on if you have got the changing room on your side or you don’t, and I haven’t seen that at all.
"There is still a lot of positivity from the guys, everybody's involved. I’m very proud of them, they stuck to their guns and continued to believe that what we are doing is the right thing," Tinkler said.
Tinkler will hope the momentum they have carries them when they travel to Polokwane to take on Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium (5.30pm).
Relief for Tinkler after City find rare win
Coach extremely proud of players
Image: Ashley Vlotman
