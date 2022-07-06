Banyana Banyana’s game against Burundi on Thursday night could be bigger than their opening 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) match against Nigeria, SA coach Desiree Ellis says.

The SA women‚ five-time runners-up in the 13 years of the Wafcon‚ sent a huge message of intent and went a long way to securing their quarterfinal place‚ calmly dispatching 11-time champions Nigeria in the opener in Rabat‚ Morocco‚ on Monday.

Banyana return to Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan for their second Group C clash against Burundi (7pm SA time)‚ who started with a 4-2 defeat against fellow tournament rookies Botswana. Ellis says SA need to keep their guard up so they can capitalise on their dream start.

A win against Burundi will see Banyana through to the quarterfinals and a step away from 2023 World Cup qualification. The four semifinalists at the Wafcon qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023‚ and two more teams go into inter-confederation playoffs.