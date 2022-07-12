×

Soccer

Thembi Kgatlana ruled out as Banyana prepare for Tunisia

Blow for SA ahead of crunch quarterfinal duel

12 July 2022 - 07:10
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa injured during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Botswana at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana's chances of ending their Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) jinx are hanging by a thread as star forward Thembi Kgatlana has been ruled out of the tournament in Morocco.

On Monday, Banyana team doctor Rodney Mokoka confirmed poster girl Kgatlana will take no further part in the Awcon after rupturing her Achilles tendon in their last Group C tie against Botswana in Rabat on Sunday.

Banyana won the tie 1-0, courtesy of Nthabiseng Majiya's strike, making it three out of three in the pool stages. SA face Tunisia in the quarterfinals at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat on Thursday (10pm SA time).

“Thembi Kgatlana sustained a complete rupture of the left Achilles tendon against Botswana, which was confirmed by the MRI scan this morning [Monday]. Unfortunately, she will be out for the whole Awcon  tournament and she is due for an operation back home in South Africa,” Mokoka told Banyana's media department on Monday.

“Post-operation healing will be guided by certain milestones that we have to achieve. Of course, a comprehensive functional rehabilitation programme will be in place for her but the quicker we achieve those milestones the quicker she will be back on the field of play.”

In Kgatlana's absence, the spotlight will be on the likes of Jermaine Seoposenwe, Noxolo Cesane and Hildah Magaia to spearhead  Banyana's attack. The forward's injury is also a setback as far as her club career is concerned, having just sealed a move from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid to Racing Louisville in the US last week.

Meanwhile, Mokoka also provided an update on Seoposenwe, who also didn't finish the Botswana game on Sunday night. “Seoposenwe sustained a soft-tissue injury of the ankle against Botswana. She is doing well and will be available for training tomorrow [Tuesday],” noted Mokoka.

