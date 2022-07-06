DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo lead the pack for Basadi in Music awards nominations

DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo, Nomfundo Moh and Pabi Cooper lead the nomination pack at the inaugural Basadi in Music awards.

The nominees, who were voted for by the public, were announced at Kaya959 studios in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The awards will be held on Women's Day (August 9).

DBN Gogo is nominated for Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Song of the Year for Bambelela; while cool kid Pabi Cooper earned a nomination for SAMPRA Amapiano Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Banyana ke Bafana.

Hit singer Nomfundo Moh is nominated in Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Phakade Lami.

DJ Zinhle, who is nominated in the DJ of the Year category will also be given the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.

Makhadzi has two nominations for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit record Ghanama.