DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo lead the pack for Basadi in Music awards nominations

DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo, Nomfundo Moh and Pabi Cooper lead the nomination pack at the inaugural Basadi in Music awards.
The nominees, who were voted for by the public, were announced at Kaya959 studios in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
The awards will be held on Women's Day (August 9).
DBN Gogo is nominated for Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Song of the Year for Bambelela; while cool kid Pabi Cooper earned a nomination for SAMPRA Amapiano Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Banyana ke Bafana.
Hit singer Nomfundo Moh is nominated in Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Phakade Lami.
DJ Zinhle, who is nominated in the DJ of the Year category will also be given the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.
Makhadzi has two nominations for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit record Ghanama.
Songbird Simmy was nodded in two categories, with Artist of the Year and for Sofn'free Dance Artist of the Year.
Sowetan entertainment reporters Patience Bambalele and Amanda Maliba are also nominated for Entertainment Journalist of the Year.
Bambalele, who has been a journalist for 17 years, said she was not expecting the nomination.
"I am really happy about it because I did not expect it to happen. I have always wanted to be recognised and I am glad that this nomination has come at this time in my career, it means a lot," she said.
Maliba, who has been working as a journalist for 10 years, said the nomination makes her feel seen as a journalist.
"Its nice to know that I can be recognised while being myself. Often times when you are in entertainment news, you are pressured to fit in with celebrities. I am able to just be a good journalist and be seen and recognised as someone who is good at her craft," she said.
CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards Hloni Modise said they are proud of the calibre of nominees.
"We are proud of the calibre of nominees for the first ever Basadi in Music Awards. We send our congratulations and best wishes to our nominees. These awards have put power in the hands of the fan, the supporter and lover of South African music.
"We owe a debt of gratitude to the voters who were so keen an enthusiastic to vote their favourites in. We call on them again to vote for the winners who will walk away with the prestigious trophies of Basadi in Music Awards...”
