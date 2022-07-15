×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Banyana secure World Cup ticket with Wafcon quarterfinal triumph

15 July 2022 - 06:40
Jermaine Seoposenwe of South Africa scores the winner in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat on July 14, 2022
Jermaine Seoposenwe of South Africa scores the winner in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat on July 14, 2022
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

A dominant Banyana Banyana booked their spot in the Women's World Cup after beating Tunisia 1-0 in their quarterfinal at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco on Thursday night.

Jermaine Seoposenwe's 14th minute strike not only secured a place in the Wafcon semifinals, but it also guaranteed a trip to the 2023 global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.

All four Wafcon semi-finalists are guaranteed places in next year’s World Cup. 

Such was their dominance that coach Desiree Ellis’ charges should have buried their North African rivals under an avalanche of goals long before the final whistle, but in the end the result was secured courtesy of  Seoposenwe.

The lethal Seoposenwe displayed her skills in front of goal as she shrugged off the attention of several Tunisians, after a fine pass from Mapula Kgoale, to beat goalkeeper Nesrine Zizi with a low shot that sailed to the bottom corner of the net. — Safa.net

Dlamini calls for optimism despite Kgatlana blow

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile "Sticks" Dlamini has urged the country to remain positive and trust all the squad members after the withdrawal of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ellis upbeat despite Kgatlana blow and Covid

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has not let a few mishaps in the camp dampen their spirits ahead of tonight’s Africa Women Cup of Nations ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana rocked by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of quarterfinal against Tunisia

Banyana Banyana have been rocked by a number Covid-19 cases ahead of their crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released