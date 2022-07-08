Portia Modise salutes globetrotting Kgatlana

Banyana Banyana great Portia Modise has weighed in on Thembi Kgatlana's move from Spanish side Atlético Madrid to Racing Louisville in the US, praising the 26-year-old star for being brave to explore different experiences.
Modise views the transfer as an upgrade for Kgatlana, who's currently at the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Morocco with Banyana. Louisville announced Kgatlana's capture on Wednesday, confirming they paid an undisclosed amount for her to Atlético.
"Thembi has always been brave to change environments. Remember she played in the US before [for Houston Dash in 2018] and she was once in China [on the books of Beijing BG Phoenix in 2019] and Portugal [playing for Benfica in 2020], before Spain. I salute her for exploring opportunities and different experiences. She's gained massive experience by changing clubs now and then abroad,'' Modise told Sowetan.
"I know others can see this move as a step back, especially that Atlético is a big team in Spain but for me it's not because women's football is so huge in USA. You'll also find out she'll earn more money there than she was getting in Spain, so it's an upgrade for our girl.''
The Randfontein-born Kgatlana signed a two-year deal with a one year option at Louisville, who campaign in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the US. The Banyana star feels like she has unfinished business in the US.
"I'm very excited to have this opportunity to return to the NWSL with Racing Louisville. It has always felt like there is an unfinished business for me in the league. I can’t wait to get started. I look forward to seeing everyone after the Cup of Nations,'' Kgatlana said on her new club's website.
Louisville president James O’Connor banks on Kgatlana's experience. "She will bring a wealth of experience with her. She has played in multiple countries at the highest level and also has NWSL experience. Thembi also has been a leader for her national team with a phenomenal goal-scoring record. Our supporters will be excited to see her play as she is an attacking player who can create and score goals,'' O’Connor said as quoted on the club's website.
Image: Diego Souto
