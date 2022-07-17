New Zealand boss laments All Blacks loss as pressure grows on coach Foster

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson said the All Blacks' Test series loss against Ireland was “not acceptable” as scrutiny of coach Ian Foster intensifies ahead of next year's World Cup.

The Irish notched up a 32-22 win over New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday to complete a 2-1 series win over the three-times world champions.

“Congratulations to the Irish team for their well-deserved win last night, but clearly the performance across the series for the All Blacks was not acceptable as we know they have reflected,” Robinson said.

“We all know there is a huge amount of work to do. Our focus now is to work with Ian and his team to understand thoroughly in advance of the Rugby Championship what is needed to improve performance and where to from here. We will begin this work immediately.”