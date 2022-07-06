×

Motlhalo calls for cool heads after tough win over Nigeria

Banyana on brink of knockout stage as Burundi await

06 July 2022 - 07:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa is fouled by Nigeria goalkeeper Oluehi Tochukwu during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations game between Nigeria and South Africa at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Beating vaunted Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) favourites Nigeria left Banyana Banyana playmaker Linda Motlhalo feeling emotional.

Motlhalo, who plays for Swedish club Djurgardens, played a pivotal role in helping  Banyana overcome Nigeria 2-1 in the Awcon Group C opener at Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Monday night.  The 24-year-old creative midfielder scooped the woman-of-the- match accolade in a game where Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia were on target. Nigeria netted a consolation goal via Rasheedat  Ajibade in stoppage time.

"I am so happy and emotional. Getting three massive points against the opponents we've been struggling to defeat for many years and now it's happening, that's just amazing," said Motlhalo on Tuesday.

Banyana have now beaten Nigeria, the defending champions in Morocco, three times in recent memory. In 2018, SA beat the Super Falcons 1-0 in the Awcon pool opener in Ghana, before losing to them on penalties in the final. In September last year, Banyana outshone Nigeria 4-2 in the Aisha Buhari Cup final in Lagos.

Banyana's recent dominance over Nigeria has raised hopes they will finally clinch their maiden Awcon title. However, Motlhalo has underlined the importance of not getting ahead of themselves, concentrating on their next Group C tie against debutants Burundi tomorrow (7pm SA time), at the same venue where they beat Nigeria.

Motlhalo also praised their overall teamwork against Nigeria. "We take one game at a time. We're playing against Burundi on Thursday and we're going to need the same energy we had against Nigeria. We're not underestimating anyone. We will continue working hard to make sure we win all the games," said Motlhalo. 

"Last night [on Monday] we played as a team and we fought for one another, not just on the field but the people on the bench. They really gave us that positive energy we needed. If we carry on like this we'll go far in this tournament."

Banyana's last pool stage fixture is against neighbours Botswana, who are also in the Awcon for the first time, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday at 7pm. 

