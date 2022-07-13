×

Soccer

Dlamini calls for optimism despite Kgatlana blow

There are players 'capable of coming in and doing a great job'

13 July 2022 - 07:34
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
SA goalkeeper Andile Dlamini celebrates during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and South Africa at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat.
SA goalkeeper Andile Dlamini celebrates during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and South Africa at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile "Sticks" Dlamini has urged the country to remain positive and trust all the squad members after the withdrawal of star Thembi Kgatlana from the team.

Banyana's Africa Cup of Nations (Awcon) campaign was dealt a blow on Monday after team doctors confirmed poster girl Kgatlana had been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a complete rupture of the left Achilles tendon during the side's 1-0 win over Botswana.

Banyana take on Tunisia in the quarterfinals at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat tomorrow (10pm SA time).

Dlamini, who made the cut for the Awcon team of the group stages, has implored South Africans to be optimistic despite Kgatlana's mishap. The Banyana shot-stopper strongly believes there are players who can step up to the plate and deliver the goods.

"South Africans need to be positive. We need to appreciate each and every player in the team. We understand that Thembi has a certain power, of course, but we have a whole lot of players who're capable of coming in and doing a great job," Dlamini told Sowetan on Tuesday.

Dlamini emphasised that their targets have not changed. Sticks also disclosed Kgatlana had been in good spirits, making it easier for the team to accept that they must soldier on without her.

"We are still gunning to qualify for the World Cup and reach the final, we're extremely positive. She [Kgatlana] is our teammate, obviously. We're extremely sad to lose her.

"An injury is something that's really heartbreaking. Thembi has been positive and that has rubbed on to us. Nothing has changed... we are still extremely focused and united," Dlamini stated.

Sticks underlined the importance of camaraderie and keeping a clean sheet against Tunisia: "The game against Tunisia will need us as united as possible. The aim is to keep a clean sheet because that will increase our chances to progress to the semifinals as we always create chances."

