Ambitious Arendse wants SuperSport top job fulltime
Interim mentor says he knows the team well
SuperSport United caretaker coach Andre Arendse is determined to take over the reins on a full-time basis.
Arendse had been SuperSport goalkeeper mentor and Kaitano Tembo's deputy when he assumed the head coaching role as a stop-gap after the latter's sacking in April.
The 54-year-old former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper was in charge of seven games, where he won two and managed four draws with a single defeat.
Arendse's Matsatsantsa beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 in what was the last game of the season at Lucas Moripe Stadium Monday night. The win earned SuperSport a spot in the top-eight and stretched their presence in it to 22 seasons running.
The victory was secured courtesy of a Fortune Makaringe own-goal and Ghampani Lungu's penalty. Arendse has indicated he's ready to coach Matsatsantsa full-time, detailing why he reckons he is a suitable candidate.
"The mandate, first and foremost, was to get the team over the line in terms of a top-eight finish. I didn't want to place too much focus on what lies ahead. It [throwing his name in the hat] is definitely something I'd do.
"I have gotten to work with the team for a while as the assistant. I know what we have and I know the areas now we need to work on in terms of improving the team and I believe that put me in good stead,'' Arendse stated.
"I feel like I have created a rapport with the players now. We're working together and getting ourselves on the same page day-in-and-day-out in terms of what we want to achieve. So, it [taking the reins full-time] is something I would definitely consider should the club take that direction."
Arendse also revealed he'd be glad to retain experienced left-winger Aubrey Ngoma, having joined the club on a short-term deal in February. "The jury is still out in terms of 'does he stay for another season or it was just for a remainder of this season?'. Aubrey has given me the ammunition to go and fight for him because I believe he's added value,'' said Arendse.
