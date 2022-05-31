WATCH | Sundowns show off their pile of trophies in Mamelodi
Hot on the heels of completing a treble and clean sweep of domestic trophies at the weekend, some Mamelodi Sundowns players interacted with their fans in Mamelodi and showed off their trophies on Tuesday.
Sundowns players interacting with their fans at Mams Mall in Mamelodi during their trophy appreciation day.#PrimeSportsWithMahlatse pic.twitter.com/NFUqLJtl8U— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 31, 2022
The Brazilians lifted the Nedbank Cup by beating Marumo Gallants 2-1 after extra time in Rustenburg on Saturday night to add to their MTN8 and DStv Premiership trophies in 2021-22.
Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda singing with supporters at their trophy appreciation event Mams Mall in Mamelodi. pic.twitter.com/oppV7DiuNy— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 31, 2022
Coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena were accompanied by Denis Onyango, Neo Maema, Lebogang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena in a trophy appreciation celebrations at Mamelodi’s Mams Mall. Club ambassador Tiyani Mabunda also attended.
Sundowns’ celebrations continue with a trophy parade around Tshwane on Wednesday.
Some Mamelodi Sundowns players and coach Manqoba Mngqithi at Mams Mall in Mamelodi to show their three trophies. pic.twitter.com/c1mPAdK6hx— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 31, 2022
