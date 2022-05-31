×

Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns show off their pile of trophies in Mamelodi

31 May 2022 - 17:34
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Denis Onyago, left, Lebohang Maboe and Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during their trophy tour at Mams Mall in Mamelodi on Tuesday.
Denis Onyago, left, Lebohang Maboe and Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during their trophy tour at Mams Mall in Mamelodi on Tuesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Hot on the heels of completing a treble and clean sweep of domestic trophies at the weekend, some Mamelodi Sundowns players interacted with their fans in Mamelodi and showed off their trophies on Tuesday.

The Brazilians lifted the Nedbank Cup by beating Marumo Gallants 2-1 after extra time in Rustenburg on Saturday night to add to their MTN8 and DStv Premiership trophies in 2021-22.

Coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena were accompanied by Denis Onyango,  Neo Maema, Lebogang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena in a trophy appreciation celebrations at Mamelodi’s Mams Mall. Club ambassador Tiyani Mabunda also attended.

Sundowns’ celebrations continue with a trophy parade around Tshwane on Wednesday.

