'Komphela's contribution to Downs out of this world'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels the club would not be where they are without the contribution of Steve Komphela.

Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, who bagged the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award, said Komphela’s contribution to the club needs to be acknowledged in their historic treble.

It was a welcome relief for the Downs duo after they were overlooked for this award last season despite having won the league title.

“I would love to give special thanks to coach Steve because a lot of people feel he is behind, he is not always in front and vocal,” Mngqithi explained to the club's media department.

“But the contribution that he is making at Sundowns is out of this world. His leadership is known and we will not be the team we are without a person of his calibre because he also adds a lot of value to how things are done and I say hats off to him. This award is for him as well.”

The 51-year-old also praised everyone at Sundowns, saying the success they achieved was a collective effort and not only theirs as coaches.

“I think myself and coach Rulani are just recipients of the hard work that was done behind the scenes by all the other coaches, the analysts and everyone within the club, including the work that these players are doing,” he said.

“We are just a representation of a very big group of people that are leading the team and that’s why I’m very grateful to the people I’m working with.

“These people are the ones who make us go to the podium and get the awards, but the truth is we are backed by a good team behind us.

“We are also supported with resources by the president, the board of Sundowns, and the work that is done to make sure that everything is done well.”

Mokwena also shared Mngqithi's sentiments, saying they are nothing without the hard work of the players and all the people behind the scenes.

“But the game belongs to the players and whatever nomination takes place is just a reflection of the work and the quality of the football from the players... everyone who is involved in this football club and the running of the day-to-day operation of this club. So we would not be here without everyone involved and ours is to appreciate the honour and extend our gratitude,” he said.