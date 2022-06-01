Some Gauteng officials are refusing to be vetted – report
Makhura says some corrupt staff decline promotion
A hotbed of corruption where several senior managers have refused to be vetted and would-be whistle-blowers keep mum out of fear that they may be killed.
This is how a new report has described the Gauteng government, with premier David Makhura saying some officials even deliberately refused to be promoted in order to remain under the radar and not compelled to vetting...
