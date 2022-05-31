Allan thankful for leaving Downs for AmaTuks

University of Pretoria defender Keegan Allan is glad that his move to the club has worked out after taking a leap of faith by leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Allan made the move to Hatfield last winter after spending time in the Sundowns development structures.

In his first full season with AmaTuks in the National First Division (NFD), he'd been a key player at the back for Tlisane Motaung-coached side. Allen was also key to how the team defends and attacks.

He played 18 games and scored three goals in the recently ended season. He also had a solid Nedbank Cup showing, being instrumental in the team's run to the last four. His performances saw him crowned the tournament's most promising young player at the PSL Awards on Sunday.

"It’s a very difficult decision to make because Sundowns is Sundowns, they had given me a lot of opportunity and experience. I grew a lot there as a player I was there for four years, and I enjoyed every second of it," said Allan.

"But at my age, the biggest thing is game time, it’s not about contracts or money. The NFD was a great position for me to grow as a player and expand myself as a player. I had a technical team behind me that not only enjoyed my strength but highlighted the things I need a lot of improvement on. The NFD has allowed me to improve in those areas.

"It’s not easy to leave a big team like Sundowns but going where I was going to get game time at my age was the most important thing. I’m grateful it’s turned out good, it was a risk," said the 21-year-old.

The NFD, SA soccer's second tier, operates under the name of its main sponsor as GladAfrica Championship.

AmaTuks' season is not over just yet, they're in the PSL playoffs with Cape Town All Stars and Swallow. They began their charge to get promotion with a 3-1 win over CT All Stars to go on top of the mini-league.

Allan has dubbed their playoff games as finals. "CT All Stars is a very good team, to go there and perform the way we did was amazing," said Allan.

"We still have three more finals to play. A lot of lives in our team change if we get to be in the DStv Premiership. That’s our goal. We’re just going to keep fighting and pushing. We started well, that’s what we needed," he said.

Meanwhile, Swallows will be playing their games in the playoffs at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria due to their home ground, Dobsonville Stadium, going through maintenance work.

PSL Playoff fixtures:

Wednesday: Swallows v Cape Town All Stars, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 3pm.

Saturday: University of Pretoria v Swallows, ABSA Tuks Stadium, 3pm.