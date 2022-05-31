×

Thutlwa ready to bang in the goals in the big league

Leopards striker takes home GladAfrica prize

31 May 2022 - 07:49
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Tiklas Thutlwa of Black Leopards shoots at goal during a previous match. The forward won the NFD top scorer prize at the PSL awards on Sunday.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Black Leopards ace Tiklas Thutlwa says he's ready to compete in the DStv Premiership after a stellar season in the GladAfrica Championship where he scored 16 goals to save his side from relegation.

Thutlwa's 16-goal haul was rewarded at the PSL awards as he walked away with the GladAfrica Championship top goalscorer award. 

The 23-year-old's versatility upfront makes him a real threat to defenders. Being able to play on both wings, in attacking midfield or even lead the line makes Thutlwa a complete attacker. 

Though he was one bright spot in a turbulent season for Lidoda Duvha, he credited the team for his good form this season.

“My season was good,” said Thutlwa. 

“I tried very hard to score goals and be the top goalscorer. I worked hard and also with the help of my teammates. They were supporting me. I also thank the coaches for taking a chance on me. 

“Everything started in training. We worked hard on the finishing and scoring goals. We were doing it every week.”

After struggling with his goalscoring form for Leopards in the DStv Premiership in the 2020/21 season,  Thutlwa bounced back with the kind of form that suggests he's ready to campaign in the elite league again.

But form in the GladAfrica Championship isn't easily to replicate in the top flight.  Thutlwa, however, will hope to emulate the likes of Peter Shalulile and Mwape Musonda who continued to bang in the goals in the Premiership after stints in the lower league. 

Thutlwa is eyeing a move to the DStv Premiership in the transfer window. If no Premiership offer comes, it will mean the Leopards academy graduate has to do it all over again with the Limpopo side in the GladAfrica Championship and hope for promotion. 

“I don't know much but there's a club that's interested. They want me but I don't know anything,” said Thutlwa. 

“I'm ready to compete in the DStv Premiership. If I'm not going there [this transfer window] then we'll work towards taking the team to the PSL.”

