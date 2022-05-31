Sekhukhune not keen on selling their skipper Maart

Sekhukhune United CEO Jonas Malatji expects the club's captain Yusuf Maart to stay as the clubs who want him have offered way too less than Babina Noko are looking for.

Maart is believed to be wanted badly by Kaizer Chiefs. Speaking to Sowetan, Malatji emphasised they're not keen to sell Maart, especially given that the offers they've received for the 26-year-old Bafana Bafana midfield anchor are not satisfying them as the club.

"Yusuf isn't going as things stand. Remember, I am not a selling team. If you really need my player, when I say give me one cent you must give me that one cent... don't say you're going to give me half cent.

"Yes, I have been approached by a few clubs, unfortunately I won't reveal their names, but the figures they tell me about don't even come close to what I am asking for,'' Malatji explained.

The Sekhukhune boss also confirmed they've signed centre-back Denwin Farmer from relegated side Baroka, adding they'll confirm other newcomers in due course. Babina Noko finished 11th in what was their maiden top-flight campaign. Malatji has vowed they'll fight for a top-eight finish in the upcoming term.

"Farmer is our player now, I can confirm. Others will be announced when the time is right. Rumours will also be there, so let's wait. Next season the dream is to finish in the top-eight. Obviously, we need to support the talk by beefing up the squad,'' noted Malatji.

Contrary to various reports that they'd parted ways with the 25-year-old Zambian striker Justin Shonga, the Sekhukhune CEO disclosed they're yet to meet the striker for a way forward.

Shonga, who scored twice from 10 league outings this season, joined Babina Noko on a six-month deal in January.

"It's not true that Shonga has left. We're due to meet him this week and we'll take it from there. People must not spread lies without speaking with the club,'' said Malatji.