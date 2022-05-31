×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Cardoso wants to stay at Chiefs but future is unclear

Defender says there are clubs interested in his services

31 May 2022 - 07:20
Neville Khoza Journalist
Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs.
Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso is unsure if the club will renew his contract when it ends next month.

Cardoso revealed that they would sit down with the management in the next few days to see if they would renew their relationship or if he would be released.

With Chiefs reshuffling the squad and giving more young players a chance, the defender feels this could be the end of his seven-year stay.

“We still have to sit and discuss everything, and that will be coming in the next few days but I know that they are doing a bit of clean-up,” Cardoso told the media during the World Cup trophy tour.

“I’m sure everybody has seen it for quite some time already but we will wait and see. I have been here for quite some time and I hope to stay on.”

Should Chiefs decide not to renew his contract, Cardoso, who made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, said there are unnamed teams locally and abroad who have already shown an interest in his services.

“There are a lot of teams that are interested in SA and few clubs abroad, so I will wait until talks are gone under the water,” he said.

“At the moment it's off-season and all I want is to be with my family and relax, and get my mind off football.”

The 33-year-old believes they had a good campaign despite not winning any silverware, their fifth-place finish an improvement on last season.

“It’s been a tough season. I don't think many people can see that there has been a lot of changes and transition in the team with a lot of youngsters coming through.

“And they are also trying to build a young squad, trying to get everybody together. I think it is fair to say that we are getting there. We were in contention for quite some time and people also wrote us off because we lost one or two games.

“But I think we didn’t have such a bad season. All in all it was a fair season. Last campaign we finished in eighth place and played in the CAF Champions League final.

“We are in a drought and we need to start stepping up and win trophies.”

SuperSport United see off Bucs to extend top 8 record

SuperSport United maintained their great top-eight record when they beat 10-man Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the last league game of the campaign at Lucas ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Zwane's statement of intent in Kwinika, Du Preez signings

The Arthur Zwane era has taken off at Kaizer Chiefs with the signings of Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch confirmed. The duo will ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Wydad land the decisive punches on Ahly to lift Champions League trophy

Wydad played smart, taking their chances, controlling the parts of the game that mattered and making use of their home advantage to win Monday's ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Tuks take initiative in playoffs with key away win

The University of Pretoria began their quest to the DStv Premiership with a 3-1 win over Cape Town All Stars in the PSL playoff at Athlone Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused