Cardoso wants to stay at Chiefs but future is unclear

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso is unsure if the club will renew his contract when it ends next month.

Cardoso revealed that they would sit down with the management in the next few days to see if they would renew their relationship or if he would be released.

With Chiefs reshuffling the squad and giving more young players a chance, the defender feels this could be the end of his seven-year stay.

“We still have to sit and discuss everything, and that will be coming in the next few days but I know that they are doing a bit of clean-up,” Cardoso told the media during the World Cup trophy tour.

“I’m sure everybody has seen it for quite some time already but we will wait and see. I have been here for quite some time and I hope to stay on.”

Should Chiefs decide not to renew his contract, Cardoso, who made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, said there are unnamed teams locally and abroad who have already shown an interest in his services.

“There are a lot of teams that are interested in SA and few clubs abroad, so I will wait until talks are gone under the water,” he said.

“At the moment it's off-season and all I want is to be with my family and relax, and get my mind off football.”

The 33-year-old believes they had a good campaign despite not winning any silverware, their fifth-place finish an improvement on last season.

“It’s been a tough season. I don't think many people can see that there has been a lot of changes and transition in the team with a lot of youngsters coming through.

“And they are also trying to build a young squad, trying to get everybody together. I think it is fair to say that we are getting there. We were in contention for quite some time and people also wrote us off because we lost one or two games.

“But I think we didn’t have such a bad season. All in all it was a fair season. Last campaign we finished in eighth place and played in the CAF Champions League final.

“We are in a drought and we need to start stepping up and win trophies.”