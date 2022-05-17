Pirates' season to conclude only on June 1

The Premier Soccer League has rescheduled Orlando Pirates' fixtures after their qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup final.

The Buccaneers will play Moroccan side Berkane in the decider at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.

The match against Maritzburg United has been rescheduled for May 25 at Orlando Stadium at 7.30pm. Their fixture against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium will now take place on May 29 at 3pm, while their game against SuperSport United initially scheduled for this Saturday, will now take place on June 1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 7.30pm, where they will conclude their season.

The postponement won’t have any impact on the DStv Premiership log standings as the relegation battle will be decided this weekend.

Maritzburg, who are also involved in the relegation scrap, may be safe if one of Baroka, Swallows or TS Galaxy face automatic relegation and one participates in the playoffs.

The Team-of-Choice were not in action this past weekend as they were supposed to face Pirates, who played Al Ahli Tripoli in the Confederation Cup semifinal second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Royal are looking to finish second in the table to earn the right to compete in the Champions League next season and this postponement will also not affect them.

SuperSport are looking to finish in the top eight and will have to wait for two weeks to play their final match against the Buccaneers.

Saturday's fixtures (all matches will kick off at 3pm)

Maritzburg v Baroka, Harry Gwala; Chiefs v Swallows, FNB; Stellenbosch v CPT City, Danie Craven; AmaZulu v Arrows, Moses Mabhida, Chippa v Galaxy, Nelson Mandela Bay; Gallants v Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba; Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth.