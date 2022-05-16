Man City ready to ‘give our lives’ to retain title — Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said they are ready to “give their lives” in the final match of the season to retain the Premier League title in front of their supporters.

City were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham United in their penultimate game on Sunday, taking them four points clear of Liverpool, who can narrow the gap to one point when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday.

City then host Aston Villa and Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the campaign.